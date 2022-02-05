Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $53,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.56.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

