Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $49,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after buying an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,794,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.