Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of WEC Energy Group worth $46,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 913,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $94.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.