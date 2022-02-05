Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 327.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of DaVita worth $45,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

DaVita stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

