Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $43.41 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $43,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,960,000 after buying an additional 420,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $519.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

