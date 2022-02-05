Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $44.79 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PACCAR worth $44,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

