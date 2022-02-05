Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.50 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Owens Corning worth $46,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Shares of OC stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

