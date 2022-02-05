Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $47.52 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.06% of Gladstone Commercial worth $47,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 95,428.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GOOD opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.57 million, a P/E ratio of 446.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

