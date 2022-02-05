Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $53.76 Million Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Revolve Group worth $53,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

RVLV opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,199 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,468. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

