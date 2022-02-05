Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,281 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $46,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,067,000 after purchasing an additional 523,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.