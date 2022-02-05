Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Cooper Companies worth $54,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $388.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.37 and a 200-day moving average of $415.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.05 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

