Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $48.49 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 349,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Copart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

CPRT stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

