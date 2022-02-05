Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 483,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

