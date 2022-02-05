Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 467,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 109,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

TER opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

