Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 174,931 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,931 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Baidu worth $46,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,539,000 after buying an additional 64,832 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $158.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

