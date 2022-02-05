Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $54,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,491.90 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,550.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,516.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

