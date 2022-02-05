Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 629,200 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Conagra Brands worth $45,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

