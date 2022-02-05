Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 284,289 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 284,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,920 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $246.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.69 and a 52-week high of $248.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

