Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.33% of GeoPark worth $49,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $900.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.74. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.19%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

