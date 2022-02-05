Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 124,500 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Relx worth $53,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Relx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $32.71.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

