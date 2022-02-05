Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 156,393 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 156,393 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of InterDigital worth $50,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDCC stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.