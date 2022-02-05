Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 240,452 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,955,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 240,452 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of IAMGOLD worth $45,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

