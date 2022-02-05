Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 81,700 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 81,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $46,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $111.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.74. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

