Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,300 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Royal Gold worth $55,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

