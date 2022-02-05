Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 98,307 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.62% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $46,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $41.26 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.88 and a beta of -0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

