Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $53.95 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Deere & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $298.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

