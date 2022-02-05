Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TE Connectivity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 90.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

