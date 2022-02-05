Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.82% of Ambarella worth $46,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ambarella by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.