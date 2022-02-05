Render Token (RNDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $78.91 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Render Token has a market cap of $790.18 million and $78.91 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $3.70 or 0.00008911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00111282 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,984,855 coins and its circulating supply is 213,544,667 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

