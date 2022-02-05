renDOGE Trading Up 2.8% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $398,687.51 and approximately $4,045.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.06 or 0.07230151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.24 or 0.99971490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006532 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

