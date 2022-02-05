Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.59.
REGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $117.00.
In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
