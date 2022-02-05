Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.59.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

