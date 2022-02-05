Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 5th (A, AAN, ABUS, ALLE, AMGN, AMOT, AMRC, ARE, ASIX, AVEO)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 5th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B2gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas. “

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

