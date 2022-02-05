ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. ResMed posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,603. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $9,155,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in ResMed by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $239.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.10 and a 200-day moving average of $263.21. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

