Reviewing ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASE Technology and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $16.19 billion 0.95 $960.49 million $0.69 10.19 Sumco $2.73 billion 2.34 $246.43 million $2.06 17.72

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sumco 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASE Technology currently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 15.22%. Given ASE Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Sumco.

Volatility and Risk

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASE Technology pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumco pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASE Technology has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ASE Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 7.91% 17.49% 7.01% Sumco 10.14% 8.70% 5.29%

Summary

ASE Technology beats Sumco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

