Reviewing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BrainsWay alerts:

This table compares BrainsWay and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.61 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -31.33 SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 17.79 -$30.94 million N/A N/A

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -24.34% -13.83% -10.63% SANUWAVE Health -354.78% N/A -130.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BrainsWay and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 96.81%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrainsWay beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.