Reviewing U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -19.33% -8.08% -6.48% PetroChina 3.53% 6.14% 3.37%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Energy and PetroChina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroChina 1 3 2 1 2.43

PetroChina has a consensus price target of $36.18, suggesting a potential downside of 30.11%. Given PetroChina’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetroChina is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and PetroChina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $2.33 million 6.84 -$6.44 million N/A N/A PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.34 $2.75 billion $7.03 7.36

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Summary

PetroChina beats U.S. Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

