Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.66

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.66 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 23.20 ($0.31). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.31), with a volume of 132,879 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The company has a market capitalization of £53.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.32.

About Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

