RGC Resources (RGCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect RGC Resources to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

RGCO opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $183.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of -0.42. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

RGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

