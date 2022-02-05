RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00111399 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 295,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

