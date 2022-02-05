Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.87 billion and the highest is $6.02 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $581.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.