RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Stock Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

