RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $217.79

RM plc (LON:RM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 217.79 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.43). RM shares last traded at GBX 186.61 ($2.51), with a volume of 8,742 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 193.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.79. The stock has a market cap of £153.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

