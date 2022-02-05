Robust Token Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Robust Token has a total market cap of $715,741.67 and approximately $2,041.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.77 or 0.00050157 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.00 or 0.07204479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,132.81 or 0.99343017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006454 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

