Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.81.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
RHHBY opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.
