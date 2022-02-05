Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RHHBY opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Roche by 0.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Roche by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 94.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

