Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 16,747 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.