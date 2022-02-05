Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,932 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

