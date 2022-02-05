Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,512 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 182,715 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.