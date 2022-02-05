Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $489.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.09 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.