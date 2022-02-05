Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Hershey by 259.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

