Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,359 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,258,563 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,398,000 after acquiring an additional 186,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,763,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $205,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $639,469,000 after acquiring an additional 172,668 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.82 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.